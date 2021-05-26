Automated music videos

The music licensing platform Slip.stream wanted to find a way to create music videos for all the songs in their library.

So we built modular, fully automated, and TikTok-friendly music videos, by developing a fresh color palette and a custom library of shapes that work great when combined together 🎶

Check out all the tech specs on https://algo.tv/slipstream

And if you want to know more about the design process go to https://illo.tv/slipstream

Credits — Creative Direction & Design Cristina Pasquale + Production Marina Echer Barbieri + Motion engineering & Animation Matteo Ruffinengo + Data Science Nima Farzaneh + Portfolio Case Study & Video Giovanna Crise