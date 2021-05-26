Ps STITCH: Brushes, Actions, Styles

🔴 ENTIRE SHOP (All my products) + FREE UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

Add a little stitch to your design! Get this whole toolkit in one: brush, styles, actions, and mockups. Turn in hand-stitched style any text or graphics, or create your own design inspired by this realistic look of thread stitches, textures, fabrics and instant effect around the seam.

And it will be great if to present the finished design in the Hoop mock-ups which as a bonus included in this wonderful Toolkit.

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• Layer Styles:

• 2 Stitch Emboss Layer Styles

• 4 Embroidery Texture Layer Styles

• 11 Linen Texture Preset Colors Layer Styles

• Brushes:

• 8 Simple Stitch Brushes

• 2 Zigzag Stitch Brushes

• 4 Cross Stitch Brushes

• 2 Blanket Stitch Brushes

• 1 Baseball Stitch Brushes

• 1 Ladder Stitch Brushes

• 2 Chain Stitch Brushes

• 1 Fortress Wall Stitch Brushes

• Snowflake Stitch Brushes

• Colonial Knot Stitch Brushes

• Auto Stitch Around Layer Actions

• Hoop Mock-Ups:

• Round Hoop Mockup

• Oval Hoop Mockup

All the layer styles and brushes work correctly at 300 dpi. Print ready!

⚠ Requirements: Adobe Photoshop CS6 and above.