Ps STITCH: Brushes, Actions, Styles

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🔴 ENTIRE SHOP (All my products) + FREE UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
Add a little stitch to your design! Get this whole toolkit in one: brush, styles, actions, and mockups. Turn in hand-stitched style any text or graphics, or create your own design inspired by this realistic look of thread stitches, textures, fabrics and instant effect around the seam.
And it will be great if to present the finished design in the Hoop mock-ups which as a bonus included in this wonderful Toolkit.
👀🎬 Look how simply and with inspiration, it is possible to work with this Toolkit: https://youtu.be/Fw8kUuoD0vU
🔔 DOWNLOAD FREE BRUSH SAMPLE: http://bndl.cat/free-stitch
✨ WHAT YOU GET:
• Layer Styles:
• 2 Stitch Emboss Layer Styles
• 4 Embroidery Texture Layer Styles
• 11 Linen Texture Preset Colors Layer Styles
• Brushes:
• 8 Simple Stitch Brushes
• 2 Zigzag Stitch Brushes
• 4 Cross Stitch Brushes
• 2 Blanket Stitch Brushes
• 1 Baseball Stitch Brushes
• 1 Ladder Stitch Brushes
• 2 Chain Stitch Brushes
• 1 Fortress Wall Stitch Brushes
• Snowflake Stitch Brushes
• Colonial Knot Stitch Brushes
• Auto Stitch Around Layer Actions
• Hoop Mock-Ups:
• Round Hoop Mockup
• Oval Hoop Mockup
All the layer styles and brushes work correctly at 300 dpi. Print ready!
⚠ Requirements: Adobe Photoshop CS6 and above.