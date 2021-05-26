Biri.bg Logo & Brand Identity - Logo Grid

✨ Logo Design and Brand Identity, created for an online e-commerce business, based in Bulgaria - www.biri.bg. 🍻 Logo Grid. Biri.bg is an online shop selling high quality beers and delivering them door to door in Bulgaria. It makes it easier for you to purchase your favourite beer no matter where you are 🇧🇬

👉🏻 My role as a logo and brand designer was to create a memorable vintage-style logo which communicates quality and speaks to all beer lovers out there. 💎

