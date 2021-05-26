Albena Devedjieva

Biri.bg Logo & Brand Identity - Logo Grid

Albena Devedjieva
Albena Devedjieva
  • Save
Biri.bg Logo & Brand Identity - Logo Grid brand identity design branding illustration ecommerce beer beer lovers beer logo brand identity brand бранд българия bulgarian bulgaria biri.bg logo design logo beer logo design beer branding beer brand brand identity designer
Download color palette

✨ Logo Design and Brand Identity, created for an online e-commerce business, based in Bulgaria - www.biri.bg. 🍻 Logo Grid. Biri.bg is an online shop selling high quality beers and delivering them door to door in Bulgaria. It makes it easier for you to purchase your favourite beer no matter where you are 🇧🇬
👉🏻 My role as a logo and brand designer was to create a memorable vintage-style logo which communicates quality and speaks to all beer lovers out there. 💎
📩 Want to work together for your next project? Drop me a line at: info@creatify.bg

518d54b3637258535bbf033c5b69b250
Rebound of
Biri.bg Logo Design & Brand Identity
By Albena Devedjieva
Albena Devedjieva
Albena Devedjieva

More by Albena Devedjieva

View profile
    • Like