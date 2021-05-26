Marcel Bechler 🍃

Steeped · Product Page

Steeped · Product Page rating review bottom sheet ios clean app design ux ui mobile app typography drink ecommerce buy shop product mobile app tea
Another shot showing the product page of Steeped. The accent color reflects the type of tea shown on the page.

About Steeped:
Last year I had the opportunity to co-found Steeped, an upcoming app for tea enthusiasts to buy, rate and explore their favorite tea.
If you want to get early access, sign up on https://steeped.app!

