OS Base - WordPress Blank Theme: Starter Business WordPress theme and Quickstart package
OS Base WordPress Blank Theme is boilerplate that serve as a starting point for developing your own custom theme, which is why they’re also called "starter themes" and (less commonly) "naked themes". Blank WordPress theme come with basic WordPress PHP, CSS, and HTML code and theme files already filled out for you.
https://crmrkt.com/4JxJoV