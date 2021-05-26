Klaryssa Nicole Korol

Would You Ever Hug An Alien?

Would You Ever Hug An Alien? mangaart alien pastel kawaii original character characterdesign manga art anime girl shoujo manga anime illustration
Made in Adobe Photoshop and a Wacom Cintiq. Would you ever hug and alien? I know I would :)

