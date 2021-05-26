PATCHWORK Effect Photoshop TOOLKIT

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ENTIRE SHOP + FREE NEW PRODUCTS https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

Some people consider patchwork as something not too serious: some scraps of fabric from which little old ladies sew colorful quilts. But if you are inspired by the cozy style of patchwork with echoes of freedom boho chic, but Photoshop is closer to you than the sewing machine, then this Creative Toolkit you will definitely like.

Here you will find everything you need to create printing designs, such as posters, postcards, packaging, etc. The effects work in the resolution of 300 dpi. If you need a design for a screen or a web, such as a banner for a social network or a post, you just need to save the result in the required resolution. After all, more is better than less :)

• 60 Dark tone patchwork layer styles

• 60 Medium tone patchwork layer styles

• 60 Light tone patchwork layer styles

• Patchwork Actions (Triangles 1, Triangles 2, Squares, Cubes Small, Cubes Big, Crystal Small, Crystal Big, Boxes Small, Boxes Big, Fabric Waves)

• 24 Realistic stitch brushes

• Stitch actions (Stitch around, Stitch inside)

• Stitch styles

• 42 PNG buttons

• 2 PNG Albhabets

• PSD Quick start file 5000x3333

• PDF User guide file

⚠ Software requirements: Photoshop CC and above, 8 Mb RAM and more.