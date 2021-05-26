soybinguien

The Gap Project - Sumo Scene

The Gap Project - Sumo Scene
This is one of the styleframe from my recent motion design project. Check it out here. Thanks: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119935397/The-Gap-a-Motion-Project

