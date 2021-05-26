Personal dashboard

💙Within Health's preventive health screenings give you peace of mind and can help identify health issues while they are most treatable. It's your body, see within.

🙌A common problem with dashboards is that they conflict with each other and some elements draw too much attention to themselves. We tried to solve this problem, balance, and arrange everything logically for the convenience of the user.

😉We'd love to know your opinion, please share it down below in the comments section. And if you enjoyed the shot, do not forget to like it.

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design