SAAD - Real Estate Agency case study website web design ui ux ux ui apartment building identity invest investment agency real estate
Saad Holding  is a real estate investment company with 15 years of experience on the German market, that has over 60 successfully finished projects for their investors.  

947 apartments 
284 investors 
€115M turnover  

Goals: 

1. Attract more investments into their projects 
2. Establish long-term connection with investors 

Strategies:

1. Presenting in a clear and storytelling manner the opportunities of investing with SAAD and providing complete descriptions with the financial prognosis of the available locations for investments.
In such a way, we initialize and educate the clients with the real estate market and help them take a calculated decision for their investments. 

2. Making the brand feel:
• Trustworthy - by displaying the number of the completed projects with transparent data and guaranteed income from the investments; 
• Expertly - by showcasing company’s experience in the market and its outcomes; 
• Professional - by presenting the quality of the completed projects.  

