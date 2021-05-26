Shadow Overlay GENERATOR + Mockup

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ENTIRE SHOP + FREE NEW PRODUCTS https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
⬛ The trend style of presentations and mockups using organic shadows is now possible to generate your own overlays from any material: windows, cells, blinds, roofs, plants, and even cats. All that you have enough imagination and creativity. Unlimited options!
🔻 Download free sample: http://bndl.cat/Shadow-Free
▶ Demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVsyHnb-Yoo
✨ INCLUDED:
• PSD Template 5000x3330 px, 300 dpi (print ready)
• User Guide.pdf
PSD Template hierarchy:
• Vintage warm photo filter
• Shadow generator smart layer (included premade Window, Tree Branch, Roof shadows)
Mockups:
• Legal Horizontal
• Legal Vertical
• Letter Horizontal
• Letter Vertical
• ICO A-series Horizontal
• ICO A-series Vertical
Backgrounds:
• Background Tone (adjustable)
• Custom background smart layer
• Painted wall
• Plastered wall
• Granite wall
• Concrete wall
• Marble wall
• Smooth surface wall