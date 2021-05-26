Good for Sale
Shadow Overlay GENERATOR + Mockup

Shadow Overlay GENERATOR + Mockup free layout editor maker images tools branding stationery poster psd tree window photoshop design backgrounds template mockup generator overlays shadow
  1. organic-shadow-overlay-generator-0-.jpg
  2. organic-shadow-overlay-generator-1-.jpg
  3. shadow-overlay-generator-mockup1-.jpg
  4. shadow-overlay-generator-mockup2-.jpg
  5. shadow-overlay-generator-mockup3-.jpg
  6. shadow-overlay-generator-mockup4-.jpg
  7. shadow-overlay-generator-mockup5-.jpg
  8. shadow-overlay-generator-mockup6-.jpg

Shadow Overlay GENERATOR + Mockup

Shadow Overlay GENERATOR + Mockup

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ENTIRE SHOP + FREE NEW PRODUCTS https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

⬛ The trend style of presentations and mockups using organic shadows is now possible to generate your own overlays from any material: windows, cells, blinds, roofs, plants, and even cats. All that you have enough imagination and creativity. Unlimited options!

🔻 Download free sample: http://bndl.cat/Shadow-Free

▶ Demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVsyHnb-Yoo

✨ INCLUDED:

• PSD Template 5000x3330 px, 300 dpi (print ready)
• User Guide.pdf

PSD Template hierarchy:
• Vintage warm photo filter
• Shadow generator smart layer (included premade Window, Tree Branch, Roof shadows)

Mockups:
• Legal Horizontal
• Legal Vertical
• Letter Horizontal
• Letter Vertical
• ICO A-series Horizontal
• ICO A-series Vertical

Backgrounds:
• Background Tone (adjustable)
• Custom background smart layer
• Painted wall
• Plastered wall
• Granite wall
• Concrete wall
• Marble wall
• Smooth surface wall

