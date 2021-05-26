Ifeoluwa Ogaleye

HR dashboard

HR dashboard web dailyuichallenge design
I carried out a research on HRMS software and finally came up with this design.
Here is the link to the full design, You can check it out and tell me what you think

https://www.figma.com/proto/ZLeQhHN5J73eE8dSSGVQIm/Pro-manager-Group-8-Inter-track-Project-Copy?node-id=96%3A57

Posted on May 26, 2021
