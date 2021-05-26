Simon Hill

Pink Panther Strut

Pink Panther Strut aaron blaise procreate animation hand drawn geometric design vector illustration after effects graphic design animated gif motion design animation
Hand drawn 16 frame animation created in Procreate by following Aaron Blaise's animal walk cycle course.

