Automatic cloud backup scheme for Bitcoin wallets

An illustration for a private key management scheme for Bitcoin applications. Your key gets automatically encrypted and stored in the cloud, so you don't have to manually protect it. It's a good technique for small amounts of bitcoin (if you're crypto-rich you need a more elaborate scheme like multisig).

Here's the page this illustration was made for:

https://bitcoin.design/guide/private-key-management/cloud-backup/

The gold theme is just meant to for fun. There are a few other pages with similar diagrams. Initially they all looked the same, which made the pages a bit hard to differentiate, so I added a unique expression to each of them, trying to balance consistency in some areas with unique treatments in others.