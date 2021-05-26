Daria Malyshko

Brand design for Japanese restaurant with delivery service

Traditional sushi restaurant

promote a more authentic way of
eating and preparing sushi that you
might experience in Japan

Taste over quantity
Fresh
Delivery (convenience)
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120204575/Brand-design-for-sushi-restaurant-with-delivery-service

Posted on May 26, 2021
