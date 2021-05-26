Shourov Hasan

KDP Custom Interior Design

Shourov Hasan
Shourov Hasan
  • Save
KDP Custom Interior Design illustration interior paperback coloring book bookseller self publishing activitybooksforkids kdpamazon kdppublishing kdp cover coloring pages custom interior
Download color palette

My e-mail: shourovbd253@gmail.com
Order Here:
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/coloring_page
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~019b68ffcdda3cefa0

KDP interior portfolio: https://www.behance.net/shourov_artist1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shourovartist1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shourov_artist
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/shourov_artist

#rejectedCover #Fix #amazonrejectedcover #kidsbookcover #Childrenbook #EbookCover #paperbackcover #KindleCover #Amazon #KDPcover #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishingKDP #coloring pages #KdpTemplate #lowcontentbooks
#KindleDirectPublishing #Kdp Interior #SelfPublish
#AmazonKdp #KdpFishingLogBook #LowContentInterior #lowcontentbook

Shourov Hasan
Shourov Hasan

More by Shourov Hasan

View profile
    • Like