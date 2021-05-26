Ivana Mundja

Pony & Pooch vet clinic Logo

Pony & Pooch vet clinic Logo pet sitting pet grooming pets kennel animal shelter petshop dog logo horse logo logo design animal logo animal clinics veterinarian veterinary vet
My customer reached me to help her redesign her old logo with a horse and a dog 'kissing'. She also wanted to have the golden palette included in the design, as well as white and black. We started our design process with a hand drawn sketch and then finalize the digital version.

✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

