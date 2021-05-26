In 2021, the European Commission presented a proposal to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate the safe free movement of citizens within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Green Certificates will be valid in all EU Member States.

There is a good opportunity to improve their poor UX and layout design to make this product more user-friendly and efficient.

After requirements analysis, the vaccination certificate layout has been significantly simplified. I decided to keep only essential information and split it into personal and vaccination specific.

Finally, I realised that adding this certificate as a simple pass in your Apple Wallet might be more convenient for future users.

