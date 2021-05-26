Bharath

NBA Athlete Profile

Bharath
Bharath
  • Save
NBA Athlete Profile athlete sports nba dailyui figma ux app design ui
Download color palette

A profile for an athlete 🏀🐍

Went to sharpen.design to pick up a product design challenge ✏️

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Bharath
Bharath

More by Bharath

View profile
    • Like