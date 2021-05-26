Priya Devi

Chameleon - Adaptive Wordpress Theme

Chameleon - Adaptive Wordpress Theme
Chameleon is an extremely basic and simple theme. It will take you less than 5 minutes to configure it, you only need to pick beautiful photos for your pages and posts, the theme will do the rest.
MAIN FEATURE Chameleon takes the predominant color of the Featured Image and creates a color palette for your page or post, the color of the font changes depending on darker or lighter colors.

https://crmrkt.com/E7o71o

Posted on May 26, 2021
