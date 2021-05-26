PopArt Studio

ChargoChem

ChargoChem branding and identity branding agency digital chemistry cargo aqua blue illustrator logodesigner graphicdesign logo design fullbranding brandbook guideline logodesign logo branding
We feel the chemistry... Do you?
This is our logo design for CargoChem, envisioned as a professional, minimal, and sleek representation that entails both our client's name and the complexity of their industry.

Intuitive UI/UX, Web Design, Branding, Logo & Graphic Design
