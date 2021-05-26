Sky Replacement Pack 2021 Photoshop

Enhance your images with my library of 72 HQ skies.

The new Photoshop 2021 has a great feature: automatic change of the sky: in a couple of clicks you can change the sky in the photo, as well as adjust it for more realism. The AI-based algorithm recognizes the sky border in the photo and creates layers with masks and color adjustments when choosing to replace the sky.

👀🎬 Watch the video how easy it is: https://youtu.be/H86Y--JhJJM

🔔 Download free sample: http://bndl.cat/Free-Sky

✨ INCLUDED PACKS:

• Clouds 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Dramatic 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Fancy Sky 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Lightning 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Northern Lights 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Rainbow 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Starry Sky 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px

• Sunrise-Sunset 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px