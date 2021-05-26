Sky Replacement Pack 2021 Photoshop

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Enhance your images with my library of 72 HQ skies.
The new Photoshop 2021 has a great feature: automatic change of the sky: in a couple of clicks you can change the sky in the photo, as well as adjust it for more realism. The AI-based algorithm recognizes the sky border in the photo and creates layers with masks and color adjustments when choosing to replace the sky.
👀🎬 Watch the video how easy it is: https://youtu.be/H86Y--JhJJM
🔔 Download free sample: http://bndl.cat/Free-Sky
✨ INCLUDED PACKS:
• Clouds 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Dramatic 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Fancy Sky 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Lightning 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Northern Lights 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Rainbow 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Starry Sky 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px
• Sunrise-Sunset 9 JPGs 5000x3000 px