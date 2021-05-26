Priya Devi

Soho - Modern WP Theme

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
Soho - Modern WP Theme graphic design website illustration branding flat minimal web app ui ux
Download color palette

Soho is a modern theme with a minimalist approach, designed for creative companies and individuals. With Soho you can easily create a professional website to showcase your work or services, or have it power your blog.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/a747yB

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like