E-commerce Mobile Application

Hi There,
Please have a look at Book Store Mobile Application Design. Here is a menu section - Catalog, a tab - Genres and a filter by books.

Please have a look full view here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114130093/E-commerce-Mobile-Application

I would be grateful for your feedback.

