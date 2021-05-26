Teboho Moloi

Momentum Website Ui Designs

user interface design illustrations user experience webdesign uidesign digital design
Momentum Short-term Insurance and Momentum Insurance (previously Alexander Forbes Insurance) businesses are brought together under one roof as one.

My role was to assist create User friendly Interfaces for the AFI website landing pages alongside a team of Ux designers, Business analysts, developers and Stakeholders.

You can view my Portfolio and the Live Website on the links below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115161973/Momentum-Insurance-Website-Ui-Designs
https://www.momentum.co.za/momentum/personal/products/insurance

