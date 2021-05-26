Craftwork Studio
Introducing Laurent UI kit 🔥

Introducing Laurent UI kit 🔥 launch screen release notes product ecommerce longreads bright colorful presentation uxui app illustrations design ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Meet Laurent! Web UI kit with 120+ blocks for easy landings' building. We did our best to make it really helpful in your work and created a beautifully styled package. Explore the product, it’s already alive!

  🧡 View Product Hunt launch

  🌿 Get Laurent UI Kit

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

