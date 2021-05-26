GroceryShop | On Demand Grocery Delivery App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is an online grocery shopping app which help users to buy grocery online from the nearest grocery store.
It gives users options that either they want their order to be delivered at their door steps or they want to pick it from that store
I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Have an awesome project? Contact us: sofapps.io2@gmail.com