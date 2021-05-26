Bridge Lcs

Logistics Software New Update

Logistics Software New Update logistics freight software business
Bridge LCS‘ is an ERP logistics management software automate all operations related to freight forwarding, logistics, customs clearance, warehousing, road transportation, sea freight, and air freight. The logistics software is now available across the Middle East, India, and African countries. The new version 4.9 is available now. Many logistics and freight companies are excited to see the new features. Here are the top features of Bridge LCS logistics software.

Posted on May 26, 2021
