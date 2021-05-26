Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #44 "Favorite"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #44 "Favorite" minimal adobe xd mobile app app ui design
Download color palette

Before I get super busy today, let me do my daily UI challenge :)

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like