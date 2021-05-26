Nhat Minh Ly

EF20 - Brand Identity Development

Nhat Minh Ly
Nhat Minh Ly
  • Save
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
EF20 - Brand Identity Development advertisment cosmetics product cosmetic packaging design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. ProductShot_1-2.jpg
  2. ProductShot_2.jpg
  3. ProductShot_3.jpg
  4. ProductShot_4.jpg
  5. MuralWall_Poster-2.jpg
  6. Billboard_2.jpg
  7. Billboard_3.jpg

A branding project launched to create a new identity for EF20, a cosmetic brand from Switzerland.
For more project details (such as design concepts and decisions), please visit the project's page on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119918669/EF20-Brand-Identity

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Nhat Minh Ly
Nhat Minh Ly

More by Nhat Minh Ly

View profile
    • Like