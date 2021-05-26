Deb Banerjee

BarDynamics - Brand Identity

BarDynamics - Brand Identity
I was commissioned to design an identity for a logistic group that primarily worked with breweries.

We decided on a simple concept that merges their B with a Beer Dispenser.

Read the full story here -
http://debthedesigner.com/portfolio/bar-dynamics/

