BarDynamics - Brand Identity

Hey Dribbblers,
I was commissioned to design an identity for a logistic group that primarily worked with breweries.
We decided on a simple concept that merges their B with a Beer Dispenser.
Read the full story here -
http://debthedesigner.com/portfolio/bar-dynamics/
My Website
http://debthedesigner.com
Behance
https://www.behance.net/debthedesigner
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/deb.thedesigner/
