Dols Fragrance logo design

First, i sketched a custom font on my sketchpad and incorporated elements of perfume (I added a pump spray and perfume bottle feel to the “D”), then i recreated it on Coreldraw. The “D” is custom, the “ols” and slogan is “Dancing Script” and the “Fragrance” is “Avenir STD”. The client loves the logo so much and I’m really glad.

Posted on May 26, 2021
