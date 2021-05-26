3Types

SHIKOKU - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

SHIKOKU - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan icon design art vector japan illustration graphicdesign graphism graphiste graphisme
Download color palette

Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente une statue bouddhiste croisée à l'ïle de Shikoku lors de notre voyage au Japon. Celle-ci sera imprimée en sérigraphie sur les vêtements de la marque Azimut.

Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration represents a Buddhist statue we found at Shikoku Island during our trip to Japan. This will be screen printed on the clothing of the Azimut brand.

