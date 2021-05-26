Shivani Chavan

AgamEdu app- UI/UX Case Study

Shivani Chavan
Shivani Chavan
  • Save
AgamEdu app- UI/UX Case Study coaching statistics graphs enquiry admission exam institutional education main screen login dashboard signin product design app design concept uiux case study ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
I'm very excited to share a shot of my first UI/UX Case Study: "AgamEdu" which provides E-learning, management, and administration platforms for private coaching institutions.

Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

Full case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120205659/AgamEdu-App-UIUX-Case-Study

Shivani Chavan
Shivani Chavan

More by Shivani Chavan

View profile
    • Like