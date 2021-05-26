Dark vs Light Mode - Face44

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here is our take on dark and light mode. Being a digital design agency, we have worked with both (dark and light mode) over the years. Every project demands a unique interface, and we at #face44 love to play around with different themes and interfaces. When it comes to choosing between dark and light mode, which one do you prefer while working on an app or web design?
