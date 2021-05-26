Pranto Datta

Buffalo Logo- Minimalist and clean logo design.

Pranto Datta
Pranto Datta
  • Save
Buffalo Logo- Minimalist and clean logo design. animal cow american bull bull buffalo design minimal logofolio minimalist minimalist logo logodesign logo
Download color palette

Buffalo Logo- Minimalist and clean logo design. Need a logo? DM me.

Pranto Datta
Pranto Datta

More by Pranto Datta

View profile
    • Like