Liass – Sustainable pleasing furniture. Brand Identity

Liass – Sustainable pleasing furniture. Brand Identity sustainable print finishing stationary identity design identity corporate design branding art direction layout grid typography interier design carpentry furniture
Brand identity for liass – a sustainable carpentry specialized in high quality furniture for retail & gastronomy.

Full case study on behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120125605/Liass-Sustainable-pleasing-furniture-Brand-Identity

Art Director &  Awwwards Judge
