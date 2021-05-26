🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Dribbblerzzzz! 🏀
Weekly Design Challenge - NYC MetroPass👋
Hit "L" If you like it and feedbacks are welcome!❤️
Have a wonderful day! 😊
My portfolio :
https://danniegao.myportfolio.com
Challenge Details:
The NYC metrocard system has remained unchanged for decades. The cost of the metrocard machine infrastructure, the lost time of waiting in line to buy a metrocard, touching a dirty machine to do it, the potential of losing the metrocard, and the ease of gaming the system by swiping your card for others has cost the city millions of dollars and leaves much to be desired from the user experience.
Design a new system that allows a daily user who uses the metro everyday or an-out-of-town visitor who will use the metro just once to get access to the metro, on time, without having a physical NYC metrocard on hand.