Kleenex Minimalist WordPress Theme

Kleenex is a clean and minimal WordPress Theme. The design is simple and easily modified to fit your needs. Kleenex can be used to create professional websites that is suited for agency, freelancer, graphic designers, illustrators, photographers or bloggers who want a simple and clean layout. It can also be used as portfolio template by creative people to show off your work and skills in an organized way by simply creating new posts.
