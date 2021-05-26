Kate Gapchak

Sunglasses Outlet - Homepage

Kate Gapchak
Kate Gapchak
  • Save
Sunglasses Outlet - Homepage ecommerce journal summer landing page landingpage home page homepage home uiux ux glasses sunglasses design landing uiux design ui branding minimal clean
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble fam!

Check out this simple homepage done for Sunglasses Outlet "LOOK", an ecommerce solution offering discounted sunglasses of all colours, shapes and forms.

Press „L” If you like it. ❤️
Need a project? Let’s talk!

Kate Gapchak
Kate Gapchak

More by Kate Gapchak

View profile
    • Like