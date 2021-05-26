Good for Sale
COLOUR PENCIL BOX Photoshop Styles

  1. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(0)-.jpg
  2. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(2)-.jpg
  3. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(3)-.jpg
  4. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(5)-.jpg
  5. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(6)-.jpg
  6. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(7)-.jpg
  7. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(8)-.jpg
  8. colour-pancils-layer-styles-(9)-.jpg

Price
$15
Good for sale
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Do you want to create funny pencil postcards, posters, and any other designs easily? There is everything that you need to create a realistic pencil style in Photoshop and Photoshop Elements in this addons.

All textures are unique and hand-drawn with real color pencils.

👀🎬 Watch the video as it's simple and fun: https://youtu.be/1pYMkJr7RXQ

⭐ Here's what you get:
• 4 any color styles (overlay on any color layer)
• 6 black styles (three of them have custom color settings)
• 6 blue styles
• 6 brown styles
• 6 dark blue styles
• 6 green styles
• 6 lime styles
• 6 orange styles
• 6 pink
• 6 purple
• 6 yellow
• 10 paper styles for backgrounds
• 2 shady styles
• 63 pencil brushes
• 15 PNG pictures to complement the design (4 Pencil Chips, 7 Pencil Shavings, 4 Pencils)

⚠ This works in Photoshop Adobe Photoshop CS3 + as well as in Adobe Photoshop Elements.

