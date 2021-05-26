Wojciech David Wargocki

Redesigned a logo

Wojciech David Wargocki
Wojciech David Wargocki
Hire Me
  • Save
Redesigned a logo illustrator typography flat vector design minimal icon logo branding
Redesigned a logo illustrator typography flat vector design minimal icon logo branding
Download color palette
  1. IMG_4416.png
  2. IMG_4415.png

Agora is a media company located in Poland, I redesigned the logo for fun because I don’t like the current font. There are still some details I need to tweak but it’s almost finished and I thought I’d share it here.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Wojciech David Wargocki
Wojciech David Wargocki
Complexity from Simplicity
Hire Me

More by Wojciech David Wargocki

View profile
    • Like