Rustam Muradov

factorr

Rustam Muradov
Rustam Muradov
  • Save
factorr black typography minimalistic logotype minimalist flat minimalism minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo for factorr

__
✉️ Contact me:
hi@muradovdesign.com

✅ Follow me:
Instagram & Behance

Rustam Muradov
Rustam Muradov

More by Rustam Muradov

View profile
    • Like