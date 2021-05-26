Flamo is an outdoor flame cooking brand that sells pizza ovens and barbeques. We incorporated a flame to represent the main idea of fire-cooking and picked a contemporary color pallet to make it eye-catching.

__________________________

Press “L” to show some ❤️

Are you looking for a logo for your business?

I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com