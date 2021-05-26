Workline design new branding 2021

This our new branding logo design.

if you think this type of logo you need dm me

Behance-instagram -Behance-linkdin-Twitter-Pinterest-Facebook

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Say hello: vramar.roy.2015@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +880-1681-305777

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/emJheyJ6WwcT

Logo and branding + brand guide.