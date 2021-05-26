Lucky Card: Visual Identity

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi everyone. Luck is a big contributor to a success, but it doesn't work without acting, and being adventurous.
Lucky Card is a unique fintech product on their journey of making people lucky by swiping a card. Instead of a boring cash back feature, that is often seen with any other card, they've got a chance to redeem up to $1000.
We helped Lucky Card by creating a Visual Identity that matched their ambitions and encapsulated the idea of being lucky within a credit card.
One of our biggest challenges was to match the banking regulations as for what the card should look like in real-life. But it came out looking great!
How does the outcome look to you? Let us know in the comments!
