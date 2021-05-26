Robert Vagin
Lucky Card: Visual Identity

Robert Vagin
Robert Vagin for heartbeat
Lucky Card: Visual Identity bank identity card finance visual brand
  1. 1_shot_cover_ALT.png
  2. 2_shot_slider.png
  3. 3_shot_slider.png
  4. 5_shot_slider.png

Hi everyone. Luck is a big contributor to a success, but it doesn't work without acting, and being adventurous.

Lucky Card is a unique fintech product on their journey of making people lucky by swiping a card. Instead of a boring cash back feature, that is often seen with any other card, they've got a chance to redeem up to $1000.

We helped Lucky Card by creating a Visual Identity that matched their ambitions and encapsulated the idea of being lucky within a credit card.
One of our biggest challenges was to match the banking regulations as for what the card should look like in real-life. But it came out looking great!

How does the outcome look to you? Let us know in the comments!

Posted on May 26, 2021
