Finishes Picker

💥 Design problem :

Users must be able to choose the coverings of their future home.

🔎 Our solution :

We have made a list of the coverings available in each room, users can select the ones they want and see it directly on the 3D high def showing.

🖍 Designed with Figma & Blender

Design team :

Art director : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin

UX/UI designer : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier