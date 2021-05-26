Charly Leguerrier
habx

Finishes Picker

Charly Leguerrier
habx
Charly Leguerrier for habx
  • Save
Finishes Picker webdesign architecture texture 3d flooring dark mode floor wood ux ui concrete habx home house real estate covering finishes
Finishes Picker webdesign architecture texture 3d flooring dark mode floor wood ux ui concrete habx home house real estate covering finishes
Download color palette
  1. Finishes Picker-1.jpg
  2. Finishes Picker.jpg

💥 Design problem :
Users must be able to choose the coverings of their future home.

🔎 Our solution :
We have made a list of the coverings available in each room, users can select the ones they want and see it directly on the 3D high def showing.

🖍 Designed with Figma & Blender

Design team :
Art director : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin
UX/UI designer : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier

habx
habx
Making design concrete.

More by habx

View profile
    • Like