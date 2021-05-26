Finishes Picker

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
💥 Design problem :
Users must be able to choose the coverings of their future home.
🔎 Our solution :
We have made a list of the coverings available in each room, users can select the ones they want and see it directly on the 3D high def showing.
🖍 Designed with Figma & Blender
Design team :
Art director : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin
UX/UI designer : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier