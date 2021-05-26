Basketball logo

Basketball is a really popular game with a worldfamous name. On my mind, everyone`s played it once a life at least in old «33 points». Moreover, there`re some films and cartoons about such a game. So, what it would be, if we mix the name with a heroic component? Well, i see «Basketheroes». This is not a boring or banal name for the team, am i right, guys?

Баскетбол — чрезвычайно популярная игра с мировым именем. По-моему, каждый хотя бы раз играл в него во дворе или в школе, хотя бы в набившие оскомину «33». И мультики, и фильмы про него есть. Так почему бы не замиксовать известность, добавив щепотку геройской составляющей? Получится не что иное, как «Basketheroes». Согласитесь, не самое банальное название для команды?

