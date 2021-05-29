GameGator.net - Components

Few picked components from a complex design system of GameGator.net site. Icons inside the badges are purchased, but the shiny medal design is created by me. 🥇❤️

GameGator.net helps you snatch the cheapest game deals from everywhere.

We wanted a modern, sleek & definitely the loved-by-gamers Dark Mode style.

Together with this cool UI, I have been working on making the page a delightful & easy to use user experience.

What was my job at GameGator?

✔️ GameGator.net Web Design 2.0

✔️ User Experience of the whole site

✔️ Graphic assets such as Achievement Badges

✔️ Social Media & Mailing materials

I am looking forward to see GameGator full development in the future 🔥