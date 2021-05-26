Michael

Typographic compositon (Street Art)

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Typographic compositon (Street Art) print graffiti typographicposters граффити леттеринг typography poster typetreatment typographic плакат плакаты posters typographicposter typeposter typosters printdesign posterdesign постер
Download color palette

Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like